8PAY (8PAY) Reaches One Day Volume of $37,198.00

8PAY (8PAY) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. In the last week, 8PAY has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $472,947.11 and $37,198.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 98.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13,864.64 or 0.67697442 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00438484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00084880 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012637 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

