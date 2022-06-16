925 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Acquired by First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust bought a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 925 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $873.86.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $21.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $578.11. 14,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,492. The company has a market cap of $87.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $650.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $758.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $582.58 and a 52 week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

BlackRock Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.