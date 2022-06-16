9,250 Shares in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Acquired by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQY. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MQY traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.83. 3,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,580. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average of $14.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

