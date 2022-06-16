A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Short Interest Update

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the May 15th total of 5,180,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,696.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Singer sold 21,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $347,891.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,190 shares in the company, valued at $811,361.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 493,601 shares of company stock worth $7,306,481 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 694,668 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after purchasing an additional 140,821 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATEN traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.42. 40,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,032. A10 Networks has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.51.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that A10 Networks will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

