AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 491,451 shares of company stock valued at $75,018,019 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABBV opened at $138.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $244.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.92 and a 200-day moving average of $145.32. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

