Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by Bradley Mark J.

Bradley Mark J. decreased its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Abiomed accounts for about 2.2% of Bradley Mark J.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

ABMD stock traded down $11.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $220.82. 3,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,491. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.46 and a 52-week high of $379.30. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $271.35 and its 200-day moving average is $298.90.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.67 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David M. Weber sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,546,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $3,399,020. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABMD shares. StockNews.com lowered Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abiomed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.00.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

