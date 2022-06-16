ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ABM Industries stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.46. 8,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,279. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.21 and its 200 day moving average is $44.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABM shares. StockNews.com cut ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Raul Javier Valentin sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $50,614.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,340.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $425,347.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,385 shares of company stock worth $651,974. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries (Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.