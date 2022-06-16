Achain Reaches Market Cap of $2.65 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 16th. Achain has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and $31,449.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Achain has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Achain Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Achain is www.achain.com . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

