Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ACU opened at $31.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.88. Acme United has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $46.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $110.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Acme United alerts:

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $43.33 million during the quarter. Acme United had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 6.84%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Acme United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Acme United’s payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACU. Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in shares of Acme United by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 465,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after buying an additional 23,995 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Acme United by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 11,174 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Acme United by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Acme United by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 400,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Acme United by 443.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acme United Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.