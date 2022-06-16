Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

ACU opened at $31.40 on Friday. Acme United has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $46.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $110.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.43). Acme United had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $43.33 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Acme United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in shares of Acme United by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 487,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,450,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Acme United by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 400,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Acme United by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Acme United by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Acme United by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acme United (Get Rating)

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

