Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $157.18

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $157.18 and last traded at $157.18, with a volume of 4847 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $169.00.

AYI has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.17.

The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.93.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.42 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total value of $160,787.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,805.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 277.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,282,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 10.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

