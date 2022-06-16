Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,616 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,249 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $194,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 2,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.04.

ADBE opened at $376.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $411.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.00. The firm has a market cap of $178.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $367.31 and a twelve month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

