Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at National Bank Financial

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AAVVF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$11.25 to C$12.75 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.03.

Shares of Advantage Energy stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.75. The stock had a trading volume of 42,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,094. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.59. Advantage Energy has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $9.55.

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 90.22%. The company had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

