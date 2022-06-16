Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $54.43

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $54.43 and last traded at $55.29, with a volume of 25471 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.10.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Advantest Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

