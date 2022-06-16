AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DWMC) Trading Up 0.2%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DWMC – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.27 and last traded at $32.22. 942 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 3,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.17.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.58.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.