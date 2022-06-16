Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 197,099 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,142,483 shares.The stock last traded at $48.57 and had previously closed at $50.54.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEM. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,726,131 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,269,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644,320 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 248.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,571,763 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $953,592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,098,612 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $922,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399,467 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,667,595 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $714,524,000 after acquiring an additional 302,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,416,166 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $638,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

