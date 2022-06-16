Aion Hits Market Cap of $12.61 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0251 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded down 27.6% against the dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $12.61 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,737.39 or 0.99436246 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00031165 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00209918 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00090160 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00110980 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00150272 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004776 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

