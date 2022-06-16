Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Director Buys $32,440.00 in Stock

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) Director James K. Sims purchased 4,000 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $32,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 315,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,558,048.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Airgain stock opened at $8.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.34. Airgain, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $23.60.
Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Airgain had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Airgain by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Airgain by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Airgain by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Airgain during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.
Airgain Company Profile (Get Rating)
Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Airgain (AIRG)
- Wix.com Stock Nearing a Bottom Wick
- Home Depot May Have Value In The Long Term:
- A Game-Changing Deal For Blink Charging
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.