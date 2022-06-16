Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Director Buys $32,440.00 in Stock

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) Director James K. Sims purchased 4,000 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $32,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 315,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,558,048.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Airgain stock opened at $8.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.34. Airgain, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $23.60.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Airgain had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AIRG. B. Riley downgraded shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Airgain from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airgain currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Airgain by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Airgain by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Airgain by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Airgain during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

