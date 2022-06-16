AirSwap (AST) Market Cap Hits $8.52 Million

AirSwap (AST) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 16th. AirSwap has a market capitalization of $8.52 million and $249,035.00 worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AirSwap has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. One AirSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0568 or 0.00000275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AirSwap Profile

AirSwap (AST) is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io . The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

Buying and Selling AirSwap

