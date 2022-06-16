Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Director Robert P. Bauer Buys 500 Shares

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) Director Robert P. Bauer bought 500 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.99 per share, with a total value of $56,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,878.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE ALG traded down $4.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.76. 511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,151. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.03. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.35 and a 52 week high of $160.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.06). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $362.01 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Alamo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Alamo Group in the 4th quarter worth about $53,778,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 236,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,826,000 after purchasing an additional 69,054 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Alamo Group by 48.1% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 168,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,276,000 after buying an additional 54,862 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,509,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,168,000 after purchasing an additional 52,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Alamo Group by 21.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,901,000 after acquiring an additional 26,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

