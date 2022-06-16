Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the quarter. Albemarle accounts for about 2.8% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Albemarle worth $14,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 35.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,420,000 after acquiring an additional 131,903 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 15.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded down $14.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $200.20. The company had a trading volume of 33,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,452. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 90.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $157.82 and a 1-year high of $291.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.99.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.39%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALB. Cowen upped their price target on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.21.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

