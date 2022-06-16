Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY – Get Rating) dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.26 and last traded at $12.34. Approximately 8,728 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 24,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.93.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned about 8.35% of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

