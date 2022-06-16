Algorand Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $188.33 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 16th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001457 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Algorand has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $2.10 billion and approximately $188.33 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00076408 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000530 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015633 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00048742 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00246654 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00007636 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000429 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,274,397,888 coins and its circulating supply is 6,869,295,051 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

