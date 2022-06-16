Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,246 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 4.7% of Weik Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,696,262,000 after acquiring an additional 58,955 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,474,847,000 after acquiring an additional 97,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,752,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,857,740,000 after acquiring an additional 87,144 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,920,776,000 after acquiring an additional 48,928 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,081,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,916,156,000 after acquiring an additional 51,967 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,207.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,353.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,627.95. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,044.16 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,315.38.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 7,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,690.36, for a total transaction of $19,047,748.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 558,780 shares of company stock worth $44,685,176. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

