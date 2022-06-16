Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Lowered to $2,650.00 at UBS Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,297.86.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,195.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,345.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2,622.03.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Alerus Financial NA grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 9,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,337,000. Bancreek Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $4,745,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $4,548,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

