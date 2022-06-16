AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,940 iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPHE. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 527.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000.

EPHE traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $26.58. The company had a trading volume of 59,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,008. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.73. iShares MSCI Philippines ETF has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $33.66.

