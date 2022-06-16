AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MET. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of NYSE MET traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,611,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.19. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

MET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

MetLife Company Profile (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.