AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Invests $140,000 in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 2,373.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Legend Biotech stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,871. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.60 and a beta of -0.11. Legend Biotech Co. has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.49.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.33. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 109.44% and a negative net margin of 295.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

