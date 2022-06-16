AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Invests $88,000 in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUE. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 114,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 9,557 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II alerts:

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $10.32. 825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,884. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average of $12.28. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $15.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.