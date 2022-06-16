AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Makes New $122,000 Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Allstate by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 164,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,115,000 after buying an additional 13,337 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 75,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus lowered Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.31.

ALL traded down $2.67 on Thursday, hitting $119.00. The company had a trading volume of 17,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,628. The stock has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.96. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.48%.

Allstate Profile (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.