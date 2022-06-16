AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Makes New $76,000 Investment in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRQ. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 505,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 57,860 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,907,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,724,000 after acquiring an additional 221,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 526,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 14,301 shares in the last quarter. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRQ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Turquoise Hill Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Scotiabank raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.06.

NYSE TRQ traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $27.34. 41,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,739. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $31.05. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $402.65 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 30.50%.

Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

