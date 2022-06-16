AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 338.4% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 166.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 27,379 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,024,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,047,000 after purchasing an additional 139,208 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.86.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.00. 104,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,552,596. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $49.08 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.14. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.