Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4) Trading Up 1.6%

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (LON:AA4 – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 32.48 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 31.50 ($0.38). Approximately 27,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 182,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31 ($0.38).
The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 31.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 30.51.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 4.03%.
About Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4)
Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.
