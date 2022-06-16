American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.54

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.54 and last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 274475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.54.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.34.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $246,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.8% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 286,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 56.2% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 294,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 105,946 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $1,579,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $309,000.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

