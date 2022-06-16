American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Trading Down 4.9%

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.52. Approximately 1,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 7,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AHOTF shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$4.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

