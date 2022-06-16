American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of –$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.00 million-$26.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.55 million.

AMSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of American Superconductor to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, June 5th.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $4.95. 7,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,311. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.09. American Superconductor has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.37.

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 21,725 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $118,401.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 700,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,414.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 8,473 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $50,583.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,891.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,110 shares of company stock worth $436,477. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in American Superconductor by 4,040.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in American Superconductor by 163.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in American Superconductor by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Superconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in American Superconductor in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor (Get Rating)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.