American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,790,000 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the May 15th total of 10,570,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In other news, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 13,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $49,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 509,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,818,147.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 40,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $145,777.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,509,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,992 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its holdings in American Well by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 16,384,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,964,000 after buying an additional 3,736,240 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,814,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in American Well by 1,018.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,963,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after buying an additional 2,698,200 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,176,000. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP grew its holdings in American Well by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 3,811,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after buying an additional 1,563,100 shares during the last quarter. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMWL traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.13. 2,301,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,943,937. American Well has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $14.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.31. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.77.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.94 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 16.72% and a negative net margin of 79.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Well will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMWL shares. Guggenheim started coverage on American Well in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.89.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

