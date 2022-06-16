AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.80-$11.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.95. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ABC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Argus increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $169.82.

NYSE ABC traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.29. 14,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.58. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $111.34 and a 12-month high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total transaction of $1,861,022.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,261,405.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,060,079 shares of company stock worth $909,361,965. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

