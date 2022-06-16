Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.57.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $235.58. 3,076,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,153,941. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

