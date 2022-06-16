Analysts Set CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) PT at $247.73

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $246.73.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CME. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group stock opened at $200.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.48. CME Group has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

