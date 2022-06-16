Analysts Set Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Price Target at $81.44

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EHC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

In other news, Director Kevin J. O’connor bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at $228,425.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

EHC opened at $56.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.54. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $85.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.64%.

About Encompass Health (Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

