Analysts Set Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Price Target at $78.60

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Safehold from $68.00 to $46.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Safehold from $66.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Safehold from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of SAFE opened at $36.29 on Thursday. Safehold has a 1-year low of $34.47 and a 1-year high of $95.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.73.

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Safehold had a net margin of 39.77% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $60.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Safehold’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Safehold in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Safehold by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Safehold by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Safehold by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Safehold during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

