Analyzing DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) and Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR)

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Rating) and Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for DCC and Sema4, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DCC 1 1 2 0 2.25 Sema4 0 0 4 0 3.00

Sema4 has a consensus price target of $6.90, indicating a potential upside of 375.86%. Given Sema4’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sema4 is more favorable than DCC.

Profitability

This table compares DCC and Sema4’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DCC N/A N/A N/A Sema4 N/A -65.87% -34.63%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DCC and Sema4’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DCC $24.23 billion N/A $426.64 million N/A N/A Sema4 $212.20 million 2.58 -$245.39 million N/A N/A

DCC has higher revenue and earnings than Sema4.

Risk & Volatility

DCC has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sema4 has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DCC beats Sema4 on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

DCC Company Profile (Get Rating)

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services. This segment serves domestic, agricultural, commercial/industrial, forecourt, aviation, and marine customers. The company's DCC Healthcare segment offers products and services to healthcare providers, and health and beauty brand owners; outsourced contract manufacturing services to the health and beauty sector; nutrition products, such as vitamins and health supplements; beauty products; and product development, formulation, manufacturing, and packaging services. In addition, this segment procures and sells exempt medicinal products. Its DCC Technology segment distributes consumer technology products, including smart home products, gaming consoles, peripherals and software, wearable technology, and accessories; business and enterprise technology products, such as tablets, notebooks, and PCs; networking and security products; communication products comprising smartphones, feature phones, accessories, and unified communication products; and servers and storage products, audio visual products, printers, peripherals, cables and connectors, and consumables to retailers, resellers, and integrators. It also provides supply chain services. DCC plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Sema4 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services. It also offers Sema4 Signal that enables and advances precision oncology care, from prevention to treatment to remission; and testing for carrier screening, noninvasive prenatal testing, and newborn screening, as well as hereditary cancer testing. In addition, the company provides COVID-19 testing solutions. Sema4 Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

