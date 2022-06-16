Angkor Resources (CVE:ANK) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK – Get Rating)’s share price rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 28,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 110,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,002.81, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$17.62 million and a PE ratio of -2.56.
About Angkor Resources (CVE:ANK)
