Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. AON makes up approximately 1.5% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $28,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BloombergSen Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 539,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,149,000 after acquiring an additional 40,944 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AON by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 7,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $253.13 on Thursday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $223.19 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The stock has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $289.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.42.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AON. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.98.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

