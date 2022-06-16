ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Price Hits $0.45 on Major Exchanges

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Over the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a market cap of $47.84 million and $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ApeSwap Finance alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 151.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,948.33 or 0.48094497 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00434585 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00085710 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00012427 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeSwap Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ApeSwap Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ApeSwap Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ApeSwap Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.