Apollon Limassol 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $128,469.00 (APL)

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Apollon Limassol has a market cap of $296,147.39 and approximately $128,469.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00004421 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00077190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000534 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015483 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00049618 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00245778 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007786 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Coin Profile

Apollon Limassol (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

