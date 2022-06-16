Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.82–$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $453.00 million-$457.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.63 million. Appian also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.37–$0.33 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APPN shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Appian currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Shares of APPN traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,016. Appian has a 1-year low of $39.62 and a 1-year high of $149.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.82.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $114.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.19 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 24.88%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Appian will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pavel Zamudio-Ramirez sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $118,252.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,249.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 6,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $324,234.96. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,223,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,803,434.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 700,030 shares of company stock worth $32,622,651 and have sold 16,082 shares worth $908,684. 43.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPN. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Appian by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Appian by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Appian in the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

