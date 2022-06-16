Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.59-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85 billion-$6.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.73 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.81.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $7.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.59. The stock had a trading volume of 13,348,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,422,368. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $88.75 and a 1 year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.87%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after buying an additional 1,458,640 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,779,943 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $498,195,000 after buying an additional 465,323 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,202,000. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 345,340 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,516,000 after buying an additional 185,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

