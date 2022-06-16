Arqma Reaches 1-Day Volume of $62.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (ARQ) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Over the last week, Arqma has traded down 36.5% against the U.S. dollar. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $82,920.40 and $62.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,974.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,103.59 or 0.05261684 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000268 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003086 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00023935 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00217812 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.45 or 0.00531393 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.15 or 0.00520417 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00067905 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 19,176,331 coins and its circulating supply is 13,131,788 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

